Reviewing Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 18.24 N/A -1.00 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.19 and it happens to be 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.63 beta.

24.9 and 24.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Its rival BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $13.75, while its potential upside is 268.63%.

The shares of both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74% and 93.5% respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 9.38% stronger performance while BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.86% weaker performance.

On 5 of the 8 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.