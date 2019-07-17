Reviewing Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s results

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 46.24 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Alector Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Alector Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 24.9. The Current Ratio of rival Alector Inc. is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.1. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alector Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Alector Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Alector Inc.’s average target price is $27, while its potential upside is 41.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Alector Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 45.7%. About 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38% Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Alector Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Alector Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc.