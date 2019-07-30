Reviewing Catalent Inc. (CTLT)’s and Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)’s results

Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) and Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) compete with each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalent Inc. 45 3.32 N/A 0.99 44.95 Akorn Inc. 4 0.66 N/A -3.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see Catalent Inc. and Akorn Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Catalent Inc. and Akorn Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalent Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 3.3% Akorn Inc. 0.00% -32.8% -12.6%

Risk & Volatility

Catalent Inc. has a 1.69 beta, while its volatility is 69.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Akorn Inc. on the other hand, has 2.19 beta which makes it 119.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalent Inc. are 2.2 and 1.7. Competitively, Akorn Inc. has 3.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akorn Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Catalent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Catalent Inc. and Akorn Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalent Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Akorn Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Catalent Inc. has a consensus target price of $55.33, and a -1.91% downside potential. Meanwhile, Akorn Inc.’s consensus target price is $5.33, while its potential upside is 51.42%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Akorn Inc. seems more appealing than Catalent Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Catalent Inc. and Akorn Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 76.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Catalent Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Akorn Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalent Inc. -0.8% 0.61% 8.63% 19.11% 12.63% 43.3% Akorn Inc. -5.65% 42.76% 1.64% -36.64% -69.54% 28.02%

For the past year Catalent Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Akorn Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Catalent Inc. beats Akorn Inc.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics. Its principal softgel technologies include traditional softgel capsules, as well as Vegicaps and OptiShell capsules. The Drug Delivery Solutions segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription, and consumer and animal health products using OptiMelt, OptiPact, OptiForm, and Zydis, as well as other proprietary and conventional drug delivery technologies, such as prefilled syringes; manufactures blow-fill seal unit dose consisting of ADVASEPT technology; develops biologic cell line, such as GPEx and SMARTag technologies; provides biologics; and offers analytical and bioanalytical development, and testing services. This segment also provides analytical chemical, and cell-based testing and scientific; stability testing; respiratory products formulation and manufacturing; micronization and particle engineering; regulatory consulting; and bioanalytical testing services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials; FastChain demand-led clinical supply services; clinical e-solutions and informatics; and comparator sourcing services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. Catalent, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

Akorn, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products, and animal health products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment offers generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, including sterile ophthalmics, injectables, and inhalants; and non-sterile oral liquids, topicals, nasal sprays, and otics. This segmentÂ’s primary products include Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic Solution; Clobetasol Propionate Cream And Ointment; Ephedrine Sulfate Injection; Lidocaine Ointment; Methylene Blue Injection; Myorisan soft gelatin capsules; Nembutal sodium solution; Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution; and Zioptan tafluprost ophthalmic solution. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets OTC products for the treatment of dry eye under the TheraTears brand. It also markets other OTC consumer health products, including Mag-Ox, a magnesium supplement; and the Diabetic Tussin line of cough and cold products. In addition, this segment offers a portfolio of animal health products, such as Anased and VetaKet veterinary sedatives; Tolazine and Yobine sedative reversing agents; and Butorphic, a pain reliever. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.