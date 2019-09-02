Reviewing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s results

Both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 71.28 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.68 beta means Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 68.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a -0.34 beta which is 134.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Its competitor Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 629.34% at a $45 average price target. On the other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s potential upside is 110.08% and its average price target is $2.5. Based on the data given earlier, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 42.6% and 25.1% respectively. About 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 26.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.