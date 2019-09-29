Reviewing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s results

Both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 11.00M -4.25 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 46 0.00 19.75M -9.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 179,445,350.73% -56.7% -51.3% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 43,178,836.90% 0% 0%

Liquidity

12.2 and 12.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 239.62% for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $18. Competitively Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $62.75, with potential upside of 70.05%. The information presented earlier suggests that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.6% and 37.9% respectively. 1.87% are Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.