Reviewing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synthorx Inc. are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. Synthorx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$45 is Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 623.47%. Meanwhile, Synthorx Inc.’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential upside is 58.23%. The information presented earlier suggests that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Synthorx Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.6% and 86.2% respectively. About 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.97% are Synthorx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Synthorx Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.