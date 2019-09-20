Reviewing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s results

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 31.23 N/A -2.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Volatility & Risk

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.68 beta, while its volatility is 68.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Synlogic Inc.’s 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.2 while its Current Ratio is 12.2. Meanwhile, Synlogic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.5 while its Quick Ratio is 11.5. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Synlogic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 197.52%. Competitively Synlogic Inc. has an average price target of $2, with potential downside of -21.88%. The information presented earlier suggests that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Synlogic Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.6% and 82.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Synlogic Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synlogic Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.