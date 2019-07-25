Reviewing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6% Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -49.9%

Volatility & Risk

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.66 and its 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.3. Competitively, Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 16 and has 15.6 Quick Ratio. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $45, and a 560.79% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51% Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. -1.9% -4.63% -8.04% -5.5% -53.39% 13.19%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein primarily in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It provides KLH, an immune-stimulating molecule used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in various immunotherapies; and as an injectable product to assess immune response. The company offers its KLH protein under the Stellar KLH brand. Its products include Stellar KLH protein in various grades, formulations, and configurations for preclinical and clinical applications, as well as certain KLH-based in vitro diagnostic kits for preclinical use. The companyÂ’s customers and partners include multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and research centers. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. is based in Port Hueneme, California.