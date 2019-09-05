Reviewing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Personalis Inc. 21 9.83 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Personalis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

12.2 and 12.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Personalis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Personalis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Personalis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $45, and a 610.90% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Personalis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.6% and 48.6%. 1.87% are Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 62.01% stronger performance while Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.