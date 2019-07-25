Reviewing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00 NuCana plc 13 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NuCana plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NuCana plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6% NuCana plc 0.00% -16.3% -15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.3. The Current Ratio of rival NuCana plc is 15 and its Quick Ratio is has 15. NuCana plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NuCana plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NuCana plc 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, with potential upside of 550.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 38.9% of NuCana plc shares. Insiders held 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, NuCana plc has 15.36% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51% NuCana plc 3.49% -2.43% 29.07% -17.93% -34.41% 2.28%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than NuCana plc.

Summary

NuCana plc beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.