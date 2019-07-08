Reviewing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s results

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00 Novavax Inc. 20 4.08 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 504.84%. On the other hand, Novavax Inc.’s potential downside is -72.84% and its consensus target price is $1.35. The information presented earlier suggests that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Novavax Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 34.42%. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.87%. Comparatively, Novavax Inc. has 0.95% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51% Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 94.51% stronger performance while Novavax Inc. has -81.82% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Novavax Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.