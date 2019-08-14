Reviewing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s results

This is a contrast between Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 8 8.56 N/A -7.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.68 shows that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Neuralstem Inc.’s 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.94 beta.

Liquidity

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 12.2. On the competitive side is, Neuralstem Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$45 is Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 602.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.6% and 4.9% respectively. 1.87% are Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 62.01% stronger performance while Neuralstem Inc. has -64.87% weaker performance.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.