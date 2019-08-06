Reviewing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s results

Since Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 938.42 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.68 beta means Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 68.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s 85.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.15 beta.

Liquidity

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Marker Therapeutics Inc. are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. Marker Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 582.85% for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $45.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 13.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 62.01% stronger performance while Marker Therapeutics Inc. has -16.94% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.