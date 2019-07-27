Reviewing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s results

Both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 18.24 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7%

Volatility & Risk

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.66 beta. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.3. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 559.82% upside potential and an average price target of $45. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 average price target and a 106.86% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34% and 81% respectively. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.87%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.