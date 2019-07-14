Reviewing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s results

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.25 N/A -0.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.3. The Current Ratio of rival Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $45, while its potential upside is 500.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 72.5%. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.87%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.