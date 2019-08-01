Reviewing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s results

Since Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8%

Risk & Volatility

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.66. Global Cord Blood Corporation has a 0.38 beta and it is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.3. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current Ratio is 9.7 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 535.59% and an $45 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 34% and 18.2% respectively. Insiders held 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood Corporation has 49.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51% Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).