Reviewing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.68 beta. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1.83 beta and it is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

12.2 and 12.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $45, and a 551.23% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 42.6% and 14.8% respectively. 1.87% are Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.