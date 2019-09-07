Reviewing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s results

Both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Risk & Volatility

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.68 beta. In other hand, Dare Bioscience Inc. has beta of 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dare Bioscience Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$45 is Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 650.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.6% and 8.2% respectively. Insiders owned 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.