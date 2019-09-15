Reviewing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 and a Quick Ratio of 12.2. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 and has 15.9 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 198.01% and an $18 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.6% and 22.4% respectively. 1.87% are Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Cortexyme Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.