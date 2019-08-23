Reviewing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s results

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.98 N/A -0.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Risk and Volatility

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 68.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ChemoCentryx Inc. has a 1.03 beta which is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.2 while its Current Ratio is 12.2. Meanwhile, ChemoCentryx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $45, while its potential upside is 570.64%. On the other hand, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s potential upside is 230.94% and its average target price is $23. The information presented earlier suggests that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than ChemoCentryx Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.6% and 59.6%. Insiders held 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while ChemoCentryx Inc. had bearish trend.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.