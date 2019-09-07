Reviewing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 7.09 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Volatility and Risk

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.68 beta, while its volatility is 68.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Cerecor Inc.’s 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 and a Quick Ratio of 12.2. Competitively, Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 650.00% for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $45. On the other hand, Cerecor Inc.’s potential upside is 258.36% and its average target price is $10.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Cerecor Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.6% and 55.2%. Insiders owned roughly 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cerecor Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.