Reviewing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)’s results

This is a contrast between Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1190.63 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Volatility and Risk

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.66 beta, while its volatility is 66.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on the other hand, has 3.12 beta which makes it 212.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.3 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 535.59% for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $45. Meanwhile, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $26.5, while its potential upside is 92.17%. The information presented earlier suggests that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 22.1% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. About 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.