Reviewing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)’s results

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.77 N/A 2.79 20.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.68 and it happens to be 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1.22 beta which is 22.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Its competitor BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio is 27.1 and its Quick Ratio is 27.1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $45, while its potential upside is 629.34%. Competitively BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has an average price target of $85, with potential upside of 54.32%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 42.6% and 59.8% respectively. Insiders owned 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.