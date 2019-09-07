Reviewing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 650.00% and an $45 average target price. On the other hand, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s potential upside is 88.41% and its average target price is $78.17. Based on the data shown earlier, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 42.6% and 80.7% respectively. About 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.