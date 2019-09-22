Reviewing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s results

Since Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.04 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Volatility and Risk

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.68 and its 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 12.2. On the competitive side is, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 200.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.6% and 60.9% respectively. About 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.