Reviewing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)’s results

Both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 193 11.29 N/A 3.10 63.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Volatility and Risk

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.66 and it happens to be 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Bio-Techne Corporation’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.3 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Bio-Techne Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 532.91% at a $45 average price target. Meanwhile, Bio-Techne Corporation’s average price target is $250, while its potential upside is 19.35%. Based on the data given earlier, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 95% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.38% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51% Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Bio-Techne Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.