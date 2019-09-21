Reviewing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s results

Both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

12.2 and 12.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 200.00% upside potential and a consensus price target of $18. On the other hand, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s potential upside is 600.00% and its average price target is $7. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. seems more appealing than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.87%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.