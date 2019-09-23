Reviewing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s results

Both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 43.09 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.2. The Current Ratio of rival Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 12.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.9. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18 is Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 200.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.6% and 47.6%. Insiders held roughly 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.