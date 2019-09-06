Reviewing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 12.2. On the competitive side is, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 15.2 Current Ratio and a 15.2 Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 650.00% for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $45. Competitively Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $45, with potential upside of 39.84%. The results provided earlier shows that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.6% and 66.1% respectively. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.87%. Comparatively, 1.6% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.