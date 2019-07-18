Reviewing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s results

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 30.14 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.66 shows that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.79 beta which makes it 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.3. The Current Ratio of rival Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $45, and a 509.76% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is $20, which is potential 55.76% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Amicus Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.