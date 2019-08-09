Reviewing Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)’s and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE)’s results

As Shipping businesses, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Castor Maritime Inc.
|5
|1.79
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|22
|0.51
|N/A
|-1.30
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Castor Maritime Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Castor Maritime Inc.’s share held by insiders are 66.24%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Castor Maritime Inc.
|-24.34%
|-25.59%
|-49.68%
|0%
|0%
|-37.82%
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.