Reviewing Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)’s and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE)’s results

As Shipping businesses, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime Inc. 5 1.79 N/A -0.47 0.00 Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 22 0.51 N/A -1.30 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Castor Maritime Inc.’s share held by insiders are 66.24%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castor Maritime Inc. -24.34% -25.59% -49.68% 0% 0% -37.82% Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%