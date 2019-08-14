Reviewing Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)’s and Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)’s results

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime Inc. 5 1.51 N/A -0.47 0.00 Ship Finance International Limited 13 3.41 N/A 0.73 18.06

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Castor Maritime Inc. and Ship Finance International Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Castor Maritime Inc. and Ship Finance International Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ship Finance International Limited 0.00% 6.8% 2.2%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Castor Maritime Inc. and Ship Finance International Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ship Finance International Limited 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively Ship Finance International Limited has a consensus price target of $13.33, with potential upside of 5.71%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Castor Maritime Inc. and Ship Finance International Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 30.1% respectively. 66.24% are Castor Maritime Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Ship Finance International Limited has 43.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castor Maritime Inc. -24.34% -25.59% -49.68% 0% 0% -37.82% Ship Finance International Limited 0.15% 3.71% 2.9% 9.58% -8.36% 24.88%

For the past year Castor Maritime Inc. had bearish trend while Ship Finance International Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Ship Finance International Limited beats on 9 of the 9 factors Castor Maritime Inc.

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of April 13, 2017, it had a fleet of 14 crude oil tankers, 22 dry bulk carriers, 22 container vessels, 2 car carriers, 2 jack-up drilling rigs, 2 ultra-deepwater drilling units, 5 offshore supply vessels, 2 chemical tankers, and 2 newbuilding oil product tankers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.