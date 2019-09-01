Reviewing Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)’s and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Castor Maritime Inc.
|5
|1.81
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
|Euronav NV
|9
|2.15
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Castor Maritime Inc. and Euronav NV.
Profitability
Table 2 has Castor Maritime Inc. and Euronav NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Castor Maritime Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Euronav NV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
66.24% are Castor Maritime Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Castor Maritime Inc.
|-24.34%
|-25.59%
|-49.68%
|0%
|0%
|-37.82%
|Euronav NV
|-7.27%
|-11.28%
|-9.95%
|8.79%
|-0.36%
|21.5%
For the past year Castor Maritime Inc. had bearish trend while Euronav NV had bullish trend.
Summary
Euronav NV beats Castor Maritime Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.