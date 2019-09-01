Reviewing Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)’s and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime Inc. 5 1.81 N/A -0.47 0.00 Euronav NV 9 2.15 N/A -0.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Castor Maritime Inc. and Euronav NV.

Profitability

Table 2 has Castor Maritime Inc. and Euronav NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Euronav NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.24% are Castor Maritime Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castor Maritime Inc. -24.34% -25.59% -49.68% 0% 0% -37.82% Euronav NV -7.27% -11.28% -9.95% 8.79% -0.36% 21.5%

For the past year Castor Maritime Inc. had bearish trend while Euronav NV had bullish trend.

Summary

Euronav NV beats Castor Maritime Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.