Reviewing Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)’s and Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG)’s results

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime Inc. 5 2.35 N/A -0.28 0.00 Dynagas LNG Partners LP 3 0.42 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Castor Maritime Inc. and Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Castor Maritime Inc. and Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0.00% -1.9% -0.4%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Castor Maritime Inc. and Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Dynagas LNG Partners LP is $2.88, which is potential 95.92% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Castor Maritime Inc. and Dynagas LNG Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 16.9% respectively. 66.24% are Castor Maritime Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.94% are Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castor Maritime Inc. -2.63% 3.16% 0% 0% 0% 9.9% Dynagas LNG Partners LP -1.75% -5.49% -10.76% -72.41% -72.45% -33.53%

For the past year Castor Maritime Inc. had bullish trend while Dynagas LNG Partners LP had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Castor Maritime Inc. beats Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 913,980 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.