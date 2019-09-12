Reviewing Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT)’s and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s results

Since Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.46 N/A -0.26 0.00 Safe-T Group Ltd 2 1.28 N/A -8.92 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8% Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Castlight Health Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.9% and 12.77%. About 2.4% of Castlight Health Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% are Safe-T Group Ltd’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81% Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26%

For the past year Castlight Health Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Safe-T Group Ltd.

Summary

Castlight Health Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Safe-T Group Ltd.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.