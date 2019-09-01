Reviewing Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT)’s and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)’s results

We are comparing Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.31 N/A -0.26 0.00 QAD Inc. 32 2.38 N/A 0.28 118.74

Table 1 highlights Castlight Health Inc. and QAD Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Castlight Health Inc. and QAD Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8% QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Castlight Health Inc. and QAD Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 183.69% for Castlight Health Inc. with average target price of $4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.9% of Castlight Health Inc. shares and 11.32% of QAD Inc. shares. Castlight Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Competitively, 76.61% are QAD Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81% QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86%

For the past year Castlight Health Inc. had bearish trend while QAD Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats Castlight Health Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.