Reviewing Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT)’s and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.31 N/A -0.26 0.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 55 12.89 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Castlight Health Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Castlight Health Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8% PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.42 shows that Castlight Health Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PROS Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.11 beta which makes it 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Castlight Health Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, PROS Holdings Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. PROS Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Castlight Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Castlight Health Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 183.69% for Castlight Health Inc. with consensus price target of $4. PROS Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $69 consensus price target and a -2.84% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Castlight Health Inc. looks more robust than PROS Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Castlight Health Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 97.14% respectively. 2.4% are Castlight Health Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, PROS Holdings Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81% PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45%

For the past year Castlight Health Inc. had bearish trend while PROS Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors PROS Holdings Inc. beats Castlight Health Inc.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.