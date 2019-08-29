Reviewing Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT)’s and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s results

Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.36 N/A -0.26 0.00 Proofpoint Inc. 119 7.90 N/A -2.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Castlight Health Inc. and Proofpoint Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8% Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8%

Risk and Volatility

Castlight Health Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.42 beta. Proofpoint Inc. has a 1.66 beta and it is 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Castlight Health Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Proofpoint Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Castlight Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Proofpoint Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Castlight Health Inc. and Proofpoint Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

$4 is Castlight Health Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 177.78%. Competitively Proofpoint Inc. has a consensus target price of $130.33, with potential upside of 15.55%. The data provided earlier shows that Castlight Health Inc. appears more favorable than Proofpoint Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Castlight Health Inc. and Proofpoint Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.9% and 98.4%. Insiders held 2.4% of Castlight Health Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Proofpoint Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81% Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58%

For the past year Castlight Health Inc. had bearish trend while Proofpoint Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Proofpoint Inc. beats Castlight Health Inc.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.