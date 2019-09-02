Reviewing Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT)’s and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.33 N/A -0.26 0.00 My Size Inc. 1 550.21 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Castlight Health Inc. and My Size Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Castlight Health Inc. and My Size Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8% My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Castlight Health Inc. and My Size Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 My Size Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Castlight Health Inc. has a 183.69% upside potential and a consensus price target of $4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.9% of Castlight Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of My Size Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Castlight Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81% My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82%

For the past year Castlight Health Inc. has stronger performance than My Size Inc.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.