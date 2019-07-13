Reviewing Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT)’s and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health Inc. 3 2.87 N/A -0.26 0.00 Lyft Inc. 61 7.36 N/A -6.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Castlight Health Inc. and Lyft Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8% Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Castlight Health Inc. and Lyft Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Lyft Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

The upside potential is 42.41% for Castlight Health Inc. with average target price of $4.5. Meanwhile, Lyft Inc.’s average target price is $74.5, while its potential upside is 15.95%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Castlight Health Inc. seems more appealing than Lyft Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Castlight Health Inc. and Lyft Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 16.2% respectively. About 1.2% of Castlight Health Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Lyft Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castlight Health Inc. -3.18% -0.54% 13.35% 35.19% -6.41% 68.2% Lyft Inc. 2.14% -3.69% 0% 0% 0% -30.97%

For the past year Castlight Health Inc. had bullish trend while Lyft Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Lyft Inc. beats Castlight Health Inc.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.