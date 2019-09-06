Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s results

Since Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 148.70 N/A -3.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cassava Sciences Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cassava Sciences Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8%

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.4 while its Quick Ratio is 21.4. On the competitive side is, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 11.4 Current Ratio and a 11.4 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 136.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.8% and 67.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance while Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31.18% weaker performance.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.