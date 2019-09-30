Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s results

We are comparing Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 50 -0.36 54.29M -6.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 108,950,431.47% -45.4% -39.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.65 beta indicates that Cassava Sciences Inc. is 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.13 beta.

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are 11.8 and 11.6 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$3 is Cassava Sciences Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 150.00%. Meanwhile, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average price target is $77, while its potential upside is 79.99%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cassava Sciences Inc. looks more robust than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares and 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.