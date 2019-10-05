Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s results

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 -0.03 12.29M -0.58 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 126.08 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cassava Sciences Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 1,005,975,280.35% -34.5% -32.7% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.65 shows that Cassava Sciences Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.37 which is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. Its competitor Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Cassava Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 140.00% upside potential and a consensus price target of $3.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.8% and 72.4%. 0.1% are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.