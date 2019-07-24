Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s results

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cassava Sciences Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cassava Sciences Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. are 39.2 and 39.2 respectively. Its competitor Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.7 and its Quick Ratio is 20.7. Cassava Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.5% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has 25.88% stronger performance while Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -1.74% weaker performance.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.