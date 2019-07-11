Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s results

Both Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
|Provention Bio Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.79
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Cassava Sciences Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Cassava Sciences Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-56.8%
|-53.6%
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-103.2%
|-62.9%
Liquidity
Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.2 and a Quick Ratio of 39.2. Competitively, Provention Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 32.9 and has 32.9 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Provention Bio Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.2% of Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 14% are Provention Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.94%
|-8.55%
|3.88%
|-6.96%
|-88.25%
|25.88%
|Provention Bio Inc.
|-13.73%
|24.38%
|48.52%
|11.39%
|0%
|98.87%
For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. was less bullish than Provention Bio Inc.
Summary
Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Provention Bio Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.
