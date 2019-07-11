Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s results

Both Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cassava Sciences Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cassava Sciences Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9%

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.2 and a Quick Ratio of 39.2. Competitively, Provention Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 32.9 and has 32.9 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Provention Bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.2% of Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 14% are Provention Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. was less bullish than Provention Bio Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Provention Bio Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.