Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s results

Both Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 -0.03 12.29M -0.58 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 36 -0.32 11.76M -0.37 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 1,006,222,367.77% -34.5% -32.7% Principia Biopharma Inc. 33,070,866.14% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 21.4 while its Current Ratio is 21.4. Meanwhile, Principia Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Cassava Sciences Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 145.10%. On the other hand, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 84.50% and its consensus target price is $50. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cassava Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Principia Biopharma Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.