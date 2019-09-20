Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1368.54 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.65 beta indicates that Cassava Sciences Inc. is 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. Its competitor Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8 and its Quick Ratio is 8. Cassava Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 141.94% and an $3 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.8% and 6%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.