Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)’s results

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Motif Bio plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cassava Sciences Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 123.88% for Cassava Sciences Inc. with consensus price target of $3.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Motif Bio plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.8% and 6.46%. 0.1% are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance while Motif Bio plc has -90.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Motif Bio plc.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.