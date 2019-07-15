Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s results

Both Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cassava Sciences Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cassava Sciences Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1%

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 39.2 and 39.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Moleculin Biotech Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.6% and 9.6% respectively. 16.02% are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 23.73% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.