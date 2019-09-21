Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s results

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cassava Sciences Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cassava Sciences Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Risk and Volatility

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.65 and it happens to be 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 1.53 beta which is 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 21.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 21.4. The Current Ratio of rival Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 152.10% upside potential and an average target price of $3.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares and 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.